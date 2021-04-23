A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 39A on April 23, 2021, at Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The rocket launched the four members of Dragon Crew-2 into space. The astronauts will spend six months on the International Space Station performing a variety of experiments and maintenance actions on the orbiting laboratory. (US Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandra Minor)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 17:33
|Photo ID:
|6613922
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-GN297-0006
|Resolution:
|3844x2557
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexandra Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT