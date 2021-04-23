SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Minor  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 39A April 23, 2021, at Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The rocket launched the four members of Dragon Crew-2 into space. The astronauts will spend six months on the International Space Station performing a variety of experiments and maintenance actions on the orbiting laboratory.(US Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandra Minor)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    NASA
    astronauts
    Kennedy Space Center
    Space Launch
    Dragon Crew-2
    SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

