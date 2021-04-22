Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Whidbey Island Participates in Earth Day Clean Up [Image 2 of 3]

    NEX Whidbey Island Participates in Earth Day Clean Up

    WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Whidbey Island, Washington, associates celebrated Earth Day by picking up trash at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    Naval Air Station Whidbey Island
    Navy Exchange Service Command

