NEX Whidbey Island, Washington, associates celebrated Earth Day by picking up trash at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 15:01 Photo ID: 6613397 VIRIN: 210422-N-QY289-0001 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 3.48 MB Location: WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NEX Whidbey Island Participates in Earth Day Clean Up [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.