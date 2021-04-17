NEX San Diego Honors Military Children

NEX San Diego observed the Month of the Military Child by bringing some cheer to over 150 children. The military children received bag filled with coloring pages, crayons, snacks, hand sanitizer and stickers and were given a chance to spin the wheel for mystery prizes. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

