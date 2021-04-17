Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX San Diego Honors Military Children [Image 3 of 4]

    NEX San Diego Honors Military Children

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    NEX San Diego observed the Month of the Military Child by bringing some cheer to over 150 children. The military children received bag filled with coloring pages, crayons, snacks, hand sanitizer and stickers and were given a chance to spin the wheel for mystery prizes. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Naval Base San Diego
    Navy Exchange Service Command

