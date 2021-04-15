59 MDW completes UEI capstone

Master Sgt. Jasen White, 559th Trainee Health Squadron flight chief, briefs Col.

Cory Christoffer, Air Education and Training Command Inspector General

chief of inspections, during a Capstone Unit Effectiveness Inspection, April 15,

2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. During the UEI, 59 MDW Airmen demonstrated the day-to-day processes involved in developing premiere patient care operations in Military Treatment Facilities and downrange mission deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US