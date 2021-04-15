Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59 MDW completes UEI capstone

    59 MDW completes UEI capstone

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jasen White, 559th Trainee Health Squadron flight chief, briefs Col.
    Cory Christoffer, Air Education and Training Command Inspector General
    chief of inspections, during a Capstone Unit Effectiveness Inspection, April 15,
    2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. During the UEI, 59 MDW Airmen demonstrated the day-to-day processes involved in developing premiere patient care operations in Military Treatment Facilities and downrange mission deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 13:14
    SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    This work, 59 MDW completes UEI capstone [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    inspection
    military doctor
    warrior medic
    UEI
    military physician

