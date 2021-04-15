59 MDW completes UEI capstone

Airmen from the 59th Medical Wing speak with Col. Cory Christoffer, Air Education and Training Command Inspector General chief of inspections, April 15, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 59 MDW underwent a Capstone Unit Effectiveness Inspection April 12-16. During this time, teams were able to demonstrate enhanced compliance culture and process improvement capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6613009
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-QW125-011
|Resolution:
|8054x5369
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
