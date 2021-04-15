59 MDW completes UEI capstone

Lt. Col. Adrianne Ketelsen, 559th Trainee Health Squadron commander, briefs Col. Cory Christoffer, Air Education and Training Command Inspector General chief of inspections, on Basic Military Training COVID-19 testing operations, April 15, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Christoffer visited teams throughout the 59th Medical Wing during a Capstone Unit Effective Inspection. UEIs help evaluate Wings across four ‘Major Graded Areas’: Leading People,

Improving the Unit, Managing Resources, and Executing the Mission. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

