Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    59 MDW completes UEI capstone [Image 1 of 3]

    59 MDW completes UEI capstone

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Adrianne Ketelsen, 559th Trainee Health Squadron commander, briefs Col. Cory Christoffer, Air Education and Training Command Inspector General chief of inspections, on Basic Military Training COVID-19 testing operations, April 15, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Christoffer visited teams throughout the 59th Medical Wing during a Capstone Unit Effective Inspection. UEIs help evaluate Wings across four ‘Major Graded Areas’: Leading People,
    Improving the Unit, Managing Resources, and Executing the Mission. (U.S. Air
    Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 13:13
    Photo ID: 6613008
    VIRIN: 210415-F-QW125-014
    Resolution: 7788x5193
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59 MDW completes UEI capstone [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    59 MDW completes UEI capstone
    59 MDW completes UEI capstone
    59 MDW completes UEI capstone

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    inspection
    military doctor
    warrior medic
    UEI
    military physician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT