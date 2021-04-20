380 AEW hosts Kingpin commemoration ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Virnon Garrison, 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron, or “Kingpin,” commander, addresses the crowd during a Kingpin commemoration ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2021. Kingpin is a tactical command and control unit that serves as the lead control and reporting center and directly provides the Combined Air Operations Center with a common air picture, enabling air operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

