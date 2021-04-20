U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Virnon Garrison, 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron, or “Kingpin,” commander, addresses the crowd during a Kingpin commemoration ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2021. Kingpin is a tactical command and control unit that serves as the lead control and reporting center and directly provides the Combined Air Operations Center with a common air picture, enabling air operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 06:11
|Photo ID:
|6612570
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-WV456-0805
|Resolution:
|3682x2459
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 380 AEW hosts Kingpin commemoration ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
