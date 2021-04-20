U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Larry R. Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, addresses the crowd during a 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron, or “Kingpin,” commemoration ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2021. The 727th EACS officially began full operations from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., on April 20, 2021, after 10 years of operations at Al Dhafra. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 06:12 Photo ID: 6612571 VIRIN: 210421-F-WV456-0611 Resolution: 4960x3311 Size: 5.4 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380 AEW hosts Kingpin commemoration ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.