Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    380 AEW hosts Kingpin commemoration ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    380 AEW hosts Kingpin commemoration ceremony

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, addresses the crowd during a 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron, or “Kingpin,” commemoration ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2021. The 727th EACS officially began full operations from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., on April 20, 2021, after 10 years of operations at Al Dhafra. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 06:12
    Photo ID: 6612572
    VIRIN: 210421-F-WV456-0729
    Resolution: 4770x3184
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380 AEW hosts Kingpin commemoration ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    380 AEW hosts Kingpin commemoration ceremony
    380 AEW hosts Kingpin commemoration ceremony
    380 AEW hosts Kingpin commemoration ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kingpin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT