    Leaders share diverging views for converging Force [Image 4 of 4]

    Leaders share diverging views for converging Force

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheri Wright, noncommissioned officer in charge, Deputy Commander for Quality & Safety, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, discusses her military experience as a female Soldier during a joint discussion forum kicking off LRMC’s Female Mentoring and Morale Program, March 31.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 05:14
    Photo ID: 6612544
    VIRIN: 210408-A-EK666-0014
    Resolution: 5027x3591
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    This work, Leaders share diverging views for converging Force [Image 4 of 4], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS

    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Regional Health Command-Europe
    Target_news_Europe

