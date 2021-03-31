Leaders share diverging views for converging Force

(From left) U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Dorothy Walker, Army Reserve and National Guard liaison, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Ana Springstube, battalion sergeant major, 838th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation Brigade, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Contreras, command sergeant major, Troop Command, LRMC, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheri Wright, noncommissioned officer in charge, Deputy Commander for Quality & Safety, LRMC, U.S. Army Col. Jana Nohrenberg, chief nursing officer, LRMC, and U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Stephanie Birge, medical / surgical nurse, LRMC, discuss military experiences and different perspectives of male and female Service Members during a joint discussion forum kicking off Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Female Mentoring and Morale Program, March 31.

