U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Ana Springstube, battalion sergeant major, 838th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation Brigade, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, discusses her military experience as a female Soldier during a joint discussion forum kicking off Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Female Mentoring and Morale Program, March 31.
|03.31.2021
|04.23.2021 05:14
|6612543
|210408-A-EK666-0013
|5789x4135
|2.62 MB
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|1
|0
Leaders share diverging views for converging Force
