MWSS-172 MCCRE

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 delivers a generator via external lift to Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2 during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) at the Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2021. MASS-2 used a generator and a communications vehicle in order to provide an expeditionary air control station in support of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

