    MWSS-172 MCCRE [Image 1 of 3]

    MWSS-172 MCCRE

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 takes off during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) held by Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 at the Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2021. Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2 used a generator and a communications vehicle in order to provide an expeditionary air control station in support of MWSS-172. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    Japan
    Pacific
    Ie Shima
    MWSS-172
    1MAW
    MCCRE

