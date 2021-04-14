MWSS-172 MCCRE

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 takes off during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) held by Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 at the Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2021. Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2 used a generator and a communications vehicle in order to provide an expeditionary air control station in support of MWSS-172. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

