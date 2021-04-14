Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MWSS-172 MCCRE [Image 2 of 3]

    MWSS-172 MCCRE

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 delivers a generator via external lift to Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2 during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) at the Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2021. MASS-2 used a generator and a communications vehicle in order to provide an expeditionary air control station in support of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 01:01
    Photo ID: 6612302
    VIRIN: 210416-M-GV442-2394
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 MCCRE [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWSS-172 MCCRE
    MWSS-172 MCCRE
    MWSS-172 MCCRE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    CH-53E
    Pacific
    MWSS-172
    1MAW
    MCCRE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT