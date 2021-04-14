A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 delivers a generator via external lift to Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2 during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) at the Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2021. MASS-2 used a generator and a communications vehicle in order to provide an expeditionary air control station in support of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 01:01
|Photo ID:
|6612302
|VIRIN:
|210416-M-GV442-2394
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MWSS-172 MCCRE [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
