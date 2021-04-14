MWSS-172 MCCRE

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 prepare to refuel a UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Light Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267 during a forward arming and refueling point training event as part of a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) held by MWSS-172 at the Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2021. The MCCRE creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a deployed unit at any time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 23:22
|Photo ID:
|6612272
|VIRIN:
|210414-M-GV442-3399
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|14.76 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
