Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MWSS-172 MCCRE [Image 1 of 8]

    MWSS-172 MCCRE

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Light Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267 prepares to land during a forward arming and refueling point training event as a part of a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) held by Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 at the Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2021. The MCCRE creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a deployed unit at any time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 23:23
    Photo ID: 6612265
    VIRIN: 210415-M-GV442-2737
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 MCCRE [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWSS-172 MCCRE
    MWSS-172 MCCRE
    MWSS-172 MCCRE
    MWSS-172 MCCRE
    MWSS-172 MCCRE
    MWSS-172 MCCRE
    MWSS-172 MCCRE
    MWSS-172 MCCRE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Pacific
    Ie Shima
    MWSS-172
    1MAW
    MCCRE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT