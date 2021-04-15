MWSS-172 MCCRE

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Light Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267 prepares to land during a forward arming and refueling point training event as part of a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) held by Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 at the Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2021. The MCCRE creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a deployed unit at any time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

