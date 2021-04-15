MWSS-172 MCCRE

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Light Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267 prepares to land during a forward arming and refueling point training event as part of a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) held by Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 at the Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2021. The MCCRE creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a deployed unit at any time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 23:22
|Photo ID:
|6612267
|VIRIN:
|210415-M-GV442-3241
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
