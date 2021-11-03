Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Q.A. for a Day – a safer, better Air Force [Image 4 of 5]

    Q.A. for a Day – a safer, better Air Force

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Piatt, a quality assurance evaluator with the 18th Maintenance Group QA, uses his E-tool to show a maintainer where he gets guidance from during an inspection, during QA for a Day, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2021. E-tools have technical order and publication manuals that guide QA members while they’re making their assessments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 23:04
    Photo ID: 6612257
    VIRIN: 210311-F-GD090-0280
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Q.A. for a Day – a safer, better Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    safety
    Kadena Air Base
    Quality Assurance
    18th MXG
    USINDO-PACOM

