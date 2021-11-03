U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Piatt, a quality assurance evaluator with the 18th Maintenance Group QA, uses his E-tool to show a maintainer where he gets guidance from during an inspection, during QA for a Day, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2021. E-tools have technical order and publication manuals that guide QA members while they’re making their assessments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 23:04 Photo ID: 6612257 VIRIN: 210311-F-GD090-0280 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.68 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Q.A. for a Day – a safer, better Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.