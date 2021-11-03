Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Q.A. for a Day – a safer, better Air Force [Image 3 of 5]

    Q.A. for a Day – a safer, better Air Force

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Piatt, a quality assurance evaluator with the 18th Maintenance Group QA, shows a maintainer what he looks for during an inspection at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2021. Maintainers and evaluators work together in order to ensure safe preparation and deployment of Kadena aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 23:04
    Photo ID: 6612255
    VIRIN: 210311-F-GD090-0251
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Q.A. for a Day – a safer, better Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    safety
    Kadena Air Base
    Quality Assurance
    18th MXG
    USINDO-PACOM

