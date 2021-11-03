U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Piatt, a quality assurance evaluator with the 18th Maintenance Group QA, shows a maintainer what he looks for during an inspection at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2021. Maintainers and evaluators work together in order to ensure safe preparation and deployment of Kadena aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 23:04
|Photo ID:
|6612255
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-GD090-0251
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Q.A. for a Day – a safer, better Air Force
