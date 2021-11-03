Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Q.A. for a Day – a safer, better Air Force [Image 5 of 5]

    Q.A. for a Day – a safer, better Air Force

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Sida, an avionics journeyman with the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron Avionics Shop, watches U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Jimenez, a quality assurance evaluator with the 18th Maintenance Group QA, do a routine backshop inspection during QA for a Day at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2021. Creating familiarity between QA evaluators and the maintainers they evaluate is the goal of the QA for a Day program.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 23:04
    Photo ID: 6612259
    VIRIN: 210311-F-GD090-0153
    Resolution: 7655x5103
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Q.A. for a Day – a safer, better Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    safety
    Kadena Air Base
    Quality Assurance
    18th MXG
    USINDO-PACOM

