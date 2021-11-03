U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Sida, an avionics journeyman with the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron Avionics Shop, watches U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Jimenez, a quality assurance evaluator with the 18th Maintenance Group QA, do a routine backshop inspection during QA for a Day at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2021. Creating familiarity between QA evaluators and the maintainers they evaluate is the goal of the QA for a Day program.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 23:04 Photo ID: 6612259 VIRIN: 210311-F-GD090-0153 Resolution: 7655x5103 Size: 3.71 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Q.A. for a Day – a safer, better Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.