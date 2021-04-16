U.S. Marines and Sailors attached to Task Force Benfold, 1st Marine Logistics group, I Marine Expeditionary Force board a C-40A Clipper, headed towards Medford, ORE, on Camp Pendleton California, April, 16, 2021. U.S Northern Command, through U.S. Army North remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 19:46 Photo ID: 6611982 VIRIN: 210416-M-FB282-0172 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 9.14 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines And Sailors Attached To Task Force Benfold Depart To Medford Oregon [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.