    Marines And Sailors Attached To Task Force Benfold Depart To Medford Oregon [Image 7 of 12]

    Marines And Sailors Attached To Task Force Benfold Depart To Medford Oregon

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Sailor Lt. Darryl Davenport, a physician's assistant with 1st Medical Battalion, attached to Task Force Team Benfold 1st Marine Logistics group, I Marine Expeditionary Force awaits the arrival of a C-40A Clipper, headed for Medford, ORE, on Camp Pendleton California, April, 16, 2021. “This is a job that needs to get done for the country to get over this pandemic and the more shots in arms the sooner things can get back to normal.” said Darryl. U.S Northern Command, through U.S. Army North remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

    This work, Marines And Sailors Attached To Task Force Benfold Depart To Medford Oregon [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    FEMA
    Vaccine
    1st MLG
    Arnorth
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    COVID-19

