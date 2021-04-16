Marines And Sailors Attached To Task Force Benfold Depart To Medford Oregon

U.S. Navy Sailor Lt. Darryl Davenport, a physician's assistant with 1st Medical Battalion, attached to Task Force Team Benfold 1st Marine Logistics group, I Marine Expeditionary Force awaits the arrival of a C-40A Clipper, headed for Medford, ORE, on Camp Pendleton California, April, 16, 2021. “This is a job that needs to get done for the country to get over this pandemic and the more shots in arms the sooner things can get back to normal.” said Darryl. U.S Northern Command, through U.S. Army North remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

