Marines And Sailors Attached To Task Force Benfold Depart To Medford Oregon

U.S. Navy Sailor Petty Officer 3rd Class Isis Quintana, a Hospital Corpsman with 1st Medical Battalion, attached to Task Force Team Benfold 1st Marine Logistics group, I Marine Expeditionary Force awaits the arrival of a C-40A Clipper, headed for Medford, ORE, on Camp Pendleton California, April, 16, 2021. “This is the next step to getting back to normal, maybe it takes me from my family, but that's worth it if that means we can get back to a normal life.” said Isis. U.S Northern Command, through U.S. Army North remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Location: CA, US