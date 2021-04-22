AC1 Vincent Stearns, CNRSE Sailor of the Year

AC1 Vincent Stearns, NAS Kingsville's FY 2020 Senior Sailor of the Year; has been selected as Commander, Navy Region Southeast Sailor of the Year.

He is going on to compete for Sailor of the Year a Commander, Navy Installations Command.

