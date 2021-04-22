Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AC1 Vincent Stearns, CNRSE Sailor of the Year [Image 4 of 4]

    AC1 Vincent Stearns, CNRSE Sailor of the Year

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    AC1 Vincent Stearns, NAS Kingsville's FY 2020 Senior Sailor of the Year; has been selected as Commander, Navy Region Southeast Sailor of the Year.
    He is going on to compete for Sailor of the Year a Commander, Navy Installations Command.

