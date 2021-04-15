Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AC1 Vincent Stearns, CNRSE Sailor of the Year

    AC1 Vincent Stearns, CNRSE Sailor of the Year

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    AC1 Vincent Stearns (right) instructs an air traffic controller using the air traffic control tower simulator at NAS Kingsville.
    Stearns on April 12 was named Commander, Navy Region Southeast Sailor of the Year and will now compete for Commander, Navy Installations Command Sailor of the Year.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 18:14
    Photo ID: 6611896
    VIRIN: 210415-N-WO852-006
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: KINGSVILLE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    NAS Kingsville Sailor Named Navy Region Southeast Sailor of the Year

    Stearns
    Sailor of the Year
    NAS Kingsville

