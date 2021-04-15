AC1 Vincent Stearns, CNRSE Sailor of the Year

AC1 Vincent Stearns (right) instructs an air traffic controller using the air traffic control tower simulator at NAS Kingsville.

Stearns on April 12 was named Commander, Navy Region Southeast Sailor of the Year and will now compete for Commander, Navy Installations Command Sailor of the Year.

