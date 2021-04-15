AC1 Vincent Stearns, CNRSE Sailor of the Year

AC1 Vincent Stearns operates an air traffic control radar at NAS Kingsville.
Stearns, NASK’s Senior Sailor of the Year, on April 12 was named Commander, Navy Region Southeast Sailor of the Year and will now compete for Commander, Navy Installations Command Sailor of the Year.
NAS Kingsville Sailor Named Navy Region Southeast Sailor of the Year
