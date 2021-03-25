Components for the pump at the lift station are being installed as part of the Natomas Reach B levee improvement project along Garden Highway. The lift station will return rain and floodwater to the Sacramento River.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 17:08
|Photo ID:
|6611846
|VIRIN:
|210325-A-PZ119-0136
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reach B Construction Work 25Mar2021 [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
