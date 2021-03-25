Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reach B Construction Work 25Mar2021

    Reach B Construction Work 25Mar2021

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    Components for the pump at the lift station are being installed as part of the Natomas Reach B levee improvement project along Garden Highway. The lift station will return rain and floodwater to the Sacramento River.

    This work, Reach B Construction Work 25Mar2021 [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

