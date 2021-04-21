Capt. Toree Cardinali, the 34th MP Detachment commander, shakes the hand of the Top Cop winner, Sgt. Sgt. Anthony Catania, taking advantage of the handshake to provide him a unit coin.
|04.21.2021
|04.22.2021 16:07
|6611697
|210421-A-QT978-0012
|5500x4399
|7.12 MB
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|4
|0
This work, 34th MP Detachment Soldiers go head-to-head in first ‘Top Cop’ competition [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
34th MP Detachment Soldiers go head-to-head in first ‘Top Cop’ competition
