    34th MP Detachment Soldiers go head-to-head in first ‘Top Cop’ competition [Image 4 of 4]

    34th MP Detachment Soldiers go head-to-head in first ‘Top Cop’ competition

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Capt. Toree Cardinali, the 34th MP Detachment commander, shakes the hand of the Top Cop winner, Sgt. Sgt. Anthony Catania, taking advantage of the handshake to provide him a unit coin.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 16:07
    law enforcement
    Fort Knox
    police
    competition
    Top Cop
    34th MP Detachment

