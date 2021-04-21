Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th MP Detachment Soldiers go head-to-head in first ‘Top Cop’ competition [Image 2 of 4]

    34th MP Detachment Soldiers go head-to-head in first ‘Top Cop’ competition

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    A competitor speeds around the evasive maneuvers course, where they had to showcase starting, stopping, weaving and other skills behind the wheel.

    law enforcement
    Fort Knox
    police
    competition
    Top Cop
    34th MP Detachment

