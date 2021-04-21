34th MP Detachment Soldiers go head-to-head in first ‘Top Cop’ competition

Spc. Robert Leon, the only junior enlisted Soldier in the running, fires live rounds at a target during the stress shoot portion of the Top Cop Competition April 21, 2021. Three Soldiers vied for the honor of being the top cop at 34th Military Police Detachment.

