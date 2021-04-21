Spc. Robert Leon, the only junior enlisted Soldier in the running, fires live rounds at a target during the stress shoot portion of the Top Cop Competition April 21, 2021. Three Soldiers vied for the honor of being the top cop at 34th Military Police Detachment.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 16:06
|Photo ID:
|6611692
|VIRIN:
|210421-A-QT978-0001
|Resolution:
|5500x3571
|Size:
|10.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 34th MP Detachment Soldiers go head-to-head in first ‘Top Cop’ competition [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
34th MP Detachment Soldiers go head-to-head in first ‘Top Cop’ competition
LEAVE A COMMENT