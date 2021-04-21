Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th MP Detachment Soldiers go head-to-head in first ‘Top Cop’ competition [Image 1 of 4]

    34th MP Detachment Soldiers go head-to-head in first ‘Top Cop’ competition

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Spc. Robert Leon, the only junior enlisted Soldier in the running, fires live rounds at a target during the stress shoot portion of the Top Cop Competition April 21, 2021. Three Soldiers vied for the honor of being the top cop at 34th Military Police Detachment.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th MP Detachment Soldiers go head-to-head in first ‘Top Cop’ competition [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    Fort Knox
    police
    competition
    Top Cop
    34th MP Detachment

