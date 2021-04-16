Col. Naomi Dennis, 436th Airlift Wing staff judge advocate, sprints home during a Colonels vs. Chiefs softball game at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 16, 2021. The Chiefs won the game 15-6. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 15:34
|Photo ID:
|6611675
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-DA916-1600
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wingman Day: promoting physical, mental resilience [Image 18 of 18], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT