Wingman Day: promoting physical, mental resilience

Col. Shanon Anderson, 436th Airlift Wing vice commander, sprints to second base during the Colonels vs. Chiefs softball game at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 16, 2021. The Chiefs won the game 15-6. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021
Location: DOVER, DE, US