    Wingman Day: promoting physical, mental resilience [Image 18 of 18]

    Wingman Day: promoting physical, mental resilience

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Shanon Anderson, 436th Airlift Wing vice commander, prepares to run the bases during the Colonels vs. Chiefs softball game at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 16, 2021. The Chiefs won the game 15-6. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 15:34
    Photo ID: 6611676
    VIRIN: 210416-F-QD077-1336
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Wingman Day: promoting physical, mental resilience [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    Dover Wingman Day

