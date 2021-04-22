ADOS Soldier by day, international concert promoter by night – my job is best of both worlds

Staff Sgt. McKinely Suell IIl, who joined the Army in 1982 and is assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Germany as an Active Duty Operational Support-Reserve Component Soldier in Vilseck, Germany, may be a Soldier for Life, but he’s also an international concert promoter who has brought a lot of top-level hip hop acts from the U.S. to Germany to perform at concerts and special events, to include artists such as Ne-Yo, 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks and DMX (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

