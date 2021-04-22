Staff Sgt. McKinely Suell IIl, who joined the Army in 1982 and is assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Germany as an Active Duty Operational Support-Reserve Component Soldier in Vilseck, Germany, may be a Soldier for Life, but he’s also an international concert promoter who has brought a lot of top-level hip hop acts from the U.S. to Germany to perform at concerts and special events, to include artists such as Ne-Yo, 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks and DMX (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)
ADOS Soldier by day, international concert promoter by night – my job is best of both worlds
