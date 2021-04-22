ADOS Soldier by day, international concert promoter by night – my job is best of both worlds

Staff Sgt. McKinely Suell III, Army Field Support Battalion-Germany’s travel administrator, is an Active Duty Operational Support-Reserve Component Soldier with the battalion by day and an international concert promoter by night. Suell joined the Army in 1982 and has served in the active Army, Army Reserve, National Guard and now as an ADOS-RC Soldier with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s AFSBn-Germany in Vilseck. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

