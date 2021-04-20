Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt

    USS Roosevelt

    AEGEAN SEA

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210421-N-CJ510-0082 AEGEAN SEA (April 21, 2021) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Luke Langland, left, and Yeoman 2nd Class Renato Tanamachi act as hotsuitmen during a crash and salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 21, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 06:54
    Photo ID: 6610650
    VIRIN: 210421-N-CJ510-0082
    Resolution: 5308x4102
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: AEGEAN SEA
    This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    damage control
    6th Fleet
    crash and salvage drill
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt

