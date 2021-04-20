210421-N-CJ510-0116 AEGEAN SEA (April 21, 2021) Sailors participate in a crash and salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 21, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 06:54 Photo ID: 6610649 VIRIN: 210421-N-CJ510-0116 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.29 MB Location: AEGEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.