210421-N-CJ510-0053 AEGEAN SEA (April 21, 2021) Yeoman 2nd Class Renato Tanamachi, back right, and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Luke Langland, left, pick up Culinary Specialist 1st Class Thomas Aduca during a crash and salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 21, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

