    Carter Hall Conducts Operations in the Celtic Sea [Image 6 of 6]

    Carter Hall Conducts Operations in the Celtic Sea

    AT SEA

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210409-N-NQ285-1080
    CELTIC SEA (April 9, 2021) Lance Cpl. Steven Valadez, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU), performs a buddy carry during a combat training exercise aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), April 9, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

