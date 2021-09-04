Carter Hall Conducts Operations in the Celtic Sea

210409-N-NQ285-1065

CELTIC SEA (April 9, 2021) Lance Cpl. Raekwon Hatton, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU), looks down range using an M240B machine gun during a combat training exercise aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), April 9, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

