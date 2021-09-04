210409-N-NQ285-1065
CELTIC SEA (April 9, 2021) Lance Cpl. Raekwon Hatton, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU), looks down range using an M240B machine gun during a combat training exercise aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), April 9, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 05:15
|Photo ID:
|6610613
|VIRIN:
|210409-N-NQ285-1065
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|899.8 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Carter Hall Conducts Operations in the Celtic Sea [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT