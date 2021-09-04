210409-N-NQ285-1002

CELTIC SEA (April 9, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Alexander Pena, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, provides medical care to a simulated casualty during a Tactical Casualty Combat Care (TCCC) training exercise aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), April 9, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Conducts Operations in the Celtic Sea [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.