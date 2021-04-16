Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Copper Arrow: Refueling the mission forward [Image 6 of 6]

    Operation Copper Arrow: Refueling the mission forward

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Gilfillan, 190th Air Refueling Wing boom operator, inspects boom operability on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft prior to the first U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Operation Copper Arrow 2021 flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2021. Funded by USAFE – AFAFRICA’s Request for Forces and European Deterrence Initiative, the operation brings volunteer Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Command crews, tanker aircraft, maintainers and support personnel into the U.S. European Command theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 05:26
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Operation Copper Arrow: Refueling the mission forward

    Ramstein Air Base

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    refueling
    ANG
    AFRC
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    Copper Arrow

