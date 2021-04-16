Operation Copper Arrow: Refueling the mission forward

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Gilfillan, 190th Air Refueling Wing boom operator, inspects boom operability on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft prior to the first U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Operation Copper Arrow 2021 flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2021. Funded by USAFE – AFAFRICA’s Request for Forces and European Deterrence Initiative, the operation brings volunteer Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Command crews, tanker aircraft, maintainers and support personnel into the U.S. European Command theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

