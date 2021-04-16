U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Willard, 190th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 crew chief, connects a communication cord to a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, before performing a preflight inspection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2021. Willard and the rest of the 190th ARW aircrew were the first in a rotation of Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Command tanker crews to participate in U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Operation Copper Arrow 2021, providing increased air refueling capacity to the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
Operation Copper Arrow: Refueling the mission forward
