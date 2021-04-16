Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Copper Arrow: Refueling the mission forward [Image 4 of 6]

    Operation Copper Arrow: Refueling the mission forward

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Gilfillan, 190th Air Refueling Wing boom operator, performs a preflight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before the first U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Operation Copper Arrow 2021 flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2021. Operation Copper Arrow, a new air-to-air refueling mission, combines Operation Atlantic Resolve missions from NATO Air Base, Geilenkirchen, Germany, and Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, into a single mission with one staff overseen by USAFE – AFAFRICA Tanker Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 05:26
    Photo ID: 6610605
    VIRIN: 210416-F-KY598-1121
    Resolution: 5738x3823
    Size: 13.93 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Copper Arrow: Refueling the mission forward [Image 6 of 6], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

