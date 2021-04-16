U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Gilfillan, 190th Air Refueling Wing boom operator, performs a preflight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before the first U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Operation Copper Arrow 2021 flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2021. Operation Copper Arrow, a new air-to-air refueling mission, combines Operation Atlantic Resolve missions from NATO Air Base, Geilenkirchen, Germany, and Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, into a single mission with one staff overseen by USAFE – AFAFRICA Tanker Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 05:26 Photo ID: 6610605 VIRIN: 210416-F-KY598-1121 Resolution: 5738x3823 Size: 13.93 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Copper Arrow: Refueling the mission forward [Image 6 of 6], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.