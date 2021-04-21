Team McChord Conducts CBRN Training for Rainier War

Airmen from the 62nd Airlift Wing and 627th Air Base Group don chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense gear during Exercise Rainier War on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on April 21, 2021. Exercise Rainier War tests the 62nd AW’s capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate Full Spectrum Readiness while executing Agile Combat Employment in a Contested, Degraded and Operationally Limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

