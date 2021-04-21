Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McChord Conducts CBRN Training for Rainier War [Image 4 of 5]

    Team McChord Conducts CBRN Training for Rainier War

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 62nd Airlift Wing and 627th Air Base Group participate in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training in support of Exercise Rainier War on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on April 21, 2021. Exercise Rainier War tests the 62nd AW’s capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate Full Spectrum Readiness while executing Agile Combat Employment in a Contested, Degraded and Operationally Limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Team McChord

